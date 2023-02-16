The Bell County Clerk’s Office will be getting new e-poll books through a state grant program. At Tuesday’s meeting the Fiscal Court approved a resolution authorizing the filing of the grant application for the program. They also gave Judge-Executive Albey Brock permission to advertise for bids for the election e-poll books.
“A long time ago we all had big rosters that everybody had to sign in on when they came to vote,” County Clerk Debbie Gambrel explained. “In 2018 the state furnished each county those e-poll books, an eletronic iPad that people could sign in on. That contract ended so the state is having each county get their own but it’s through a grant.”
She said the state had $12.5 million set aside for the grant program, which will fund 100-percent of the cost for the election e-poll books.
Bell County Volunteer Fire Department president Tim Mills shared with the court that the department is in the midst of state training.
He also shared that most of the departments trucks are older models from 1988, ‘89 and ‘90.
“It’s been a long, long time since we bought a truck and a lot of those older trucks are becoming unserviceable and unmanageable,” he said. “Because all of the new trucks are much larger, we no longer have a station in Arjay than can house a truck. So we’re in the process of trying to figure out how we’re going to build a new fire station in Arjay.
In other business, the court:
— approved payment to Jones Excavating for the amount of $84,100.00 for work done on the FEMA project in Smith Hollow;
— hired Olivia Coe, John Cox, Justin Freeman, Jermy Heck and Jessica West as part-time Deputy Jailers at $9.00 per hour;
— hired Willie Galloway as part-time EMT at $11.50 per hour;
— changed the rate of pay for Bradley Dye, Court Security Supervisor, to $11.25 per hour;
— changed the rate of pay for Dispatchers Nicholas Holbrook, Colton Turner and Cody Wilson to $12.00 per hour;
— changed the rate of pay for Deputy Jailers David Barlow, Erica Brock and Tony Stapler to $9.50 per hour;
— accepted checks in the amount of $279,023.95 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $20,612.20 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
