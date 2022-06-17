All Bell County employees will be receiving at least a $1.00 per hour raise with those currently making minimum wage getting a $1.75 raise to $9.00.
The new pay rates and salaries were set at Tuesday’s Bell County Fiscal Court meeting along with the second reading of the county’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
“Something we all should be very proud of, and the public should take note, is that we approved a raise that’s a minimum of $1.00 for every employee and up to $1.75 for those that were making minimum wage, and we did it without raising taxes,” Judge Executive Albey Brock said.
“While I’m really proud that we’ve been able to do this across the board and been able to move our minimum wage folks to $9.00 I realize that we still have work to do there,” Brock said. “We got into and are in a very unique situation in that we were looking to actually do a little bit more than that.”
He said the rising cost of gas and how that affects the county’s budget prevented an even bigger raise at this time. But raises will be looked at again in about six months.
“Fuel is a big cost to us and we always budget a contingency for fuel (in case of an emergency that causes a temporary increase) — that’s not what we’re seeing right now. It’s a doubling, not a 15 or 20 percent contingency. Plus as it starts to manifest itself into the supplies we get right down to toilet paper,” he said. “We had to back up just a little bit and say we’ll reevaluate in six months. After the first of the year I hope to give the employees another increase.”
Brock explained that it was the prudent thing to hold off on going all the way with the raises until they see exactly where fuel costs end up.
“I mean if gas goes to $7 or $8 per gallon — we’re running ambulances, police cars, prisoner transport vehicles — if you’re talking about those kind of numbers associated around gasoline that affects us,” he said. “We just didn’t want to get into a situation where we were having to make hard decisions based on a decision we made six months prior. We’re good, we’re OK and we’ll evaluate the numbers again in six months and may get it more dialed in to specific departments.”
He also expressed his thanks to everyone who worked on this year’s budget.
“I want to thank (Treasurer) Irma (Brooks) for all of the work that she and her staff along with (Administrative Assistant) Brooke Suman have done on these budgets. A whole lot goes into it and it’s a whole lot harder on them than it is on me and I appreciate the work you all do,” Brock said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked Brock about the Wildlife Center. Brock said things were right on schedule, though the contractors were starting to see some delays in supplies.
“Last week they mentioned that they’ve got a $1.4 million HVAC system that they’re waiting on a couple of parts that cost three or four hundred dollars apiece,” he said. “That’s the world we live in today where one little small piece can hold things up.”
Saylor also asked about the drug settlement and if was know yet what Bell County would get from it.
Brock said they were still working the formula to determine the exact amount but his best estimate was that Bell County would receive about $65,000 annually for 20 years.
“The problem as we stand right now is the criteria for using the money,” he said. “Originally it started out that it was just going to be counties, now all of the cities have signed on and the drug companies wanted to do one settlement to cover everybody.
“A lot of the guidelines that were placed in the settlement were untenable, they’re more geared toward programs rather than us being able to invest the money in the jail or the Sheriff’s Department — the places where we lost money during the opioid epidemic.”
He added that the Attorney General has set a commission that can modify the use of the money.
“We’re hopeful that by the time we actually get the money they will have changed the guidance so that we can do something meaningful,” Brock said.
Brock also announced that the regional driver’s licensing center will be located on second floor of the old courthouse starting after June 27.
“You can get your driver’s license renewed and get your Real ID if you’re going to need to travel,” he said. “The Administrative Office of the Courts and Department of Transportation wanted to move those services out of the Circuit Clerk’s Office. The Circuit Clerk will be doing just regular driver’s licenses until the 27th of June. Where we’ve eliminated so many positions over the last five or six years, we had plenty of room and a lot of vacant offices for them to move right in here.”
In other business, the court:
— approved the first reading of an ordinance relating to 815 KAR 7:120 Kentucky Building Code and 815 KAR 7:125 Kentucky Residential Code, as adopted by the Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“This kind of opens it up for certain folks that are doing remodels where a person who has certain certifications can help with the permitting process instead of having to wait for the one singular state inspector that we have here,” Brock said. “This will make it a little smoother for the public doing certain remodels and cut down their time waiting to get a permit.”
— approved payment of $109,040.10 to Hinkle Contracting for blacktopping of various county roads (to be paid when funds are received.)
— approved changes to the Administrative Code;
— approved the Bell County Jail Policy and Procedure Manuel with no changes;
— hired Chris Parks as full-time dispatcher and Roger Price as part-time dispatcher;
— accepted Norris Kelley Road Extension into the Bell County Road System in District 1.
— accepted checks in the amount of $62,014.45 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $20,186.40 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel
