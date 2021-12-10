On Saturday, Chris, my son, went to Knoxville to catch the 2:00 PM plane to Houston on the first leg of his trip to South Africa. Travel restrictions said he had to have a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to landing in Johannesburg. He tested negative, but when he got to the ticket counter, his report did not have “time of day”, only the date and he could not fly. They told him to get a rapid test in Knoxville, and he could fly tomorrow.
On Sunday he got to Houston by 5:00 PM and left for South Africa. Fifteen hours later he landed, called home, and went to bed. Other than everyone wearing masks, the city looked normal with little evidence of a rampaging Omicron attack that I had heard about in the news.
He got his scheduled flight to Mozambique on Monday. On his previous trips to the country, he had filled out a form for a “Traveler’s Permit” on the plane and he would get one while going through Customs. This time, they had just changed the rules, and he should have had a Permit before he boarded the plane. Without the “Permit” he was now an “Undocumented Alien: and they were going to put him right back on the plane.
Chris has had years of travel experience in Africa, so he stalled and prevaricated until the plane shut its doors and he could not go back on it. They put him in their Immigration Hotel with an armed guard at the door. He was allowed visitors and some of the people he was working with were already at the airport. They came and began negotiations with the officials on how to get a Permit. Meanwhile, the temp outside was 109, but the Hotel had air conditioning. Chris was thankful he was not in a local jail. He wanted to take a drink of water to the guard outside in the heat, but knew it could be interpreted as bribery and get him into more trouble.
People ask me, “What is a man from Chenoa, KY doing in Africa when he has a full-time job in Williamsburg?” Six or eight years ago, he worked as a consultant for the Food Bank of Canada. They have Sustainable Agriculture projects in many parts of the world. His job was to make sure the people spent the money wisely. He could be in Zimbabwe, Sudan, Guatemala, or El Salvador as needed. Now he is taking vacation time for the Mozambique trip. His two children are in Bell High. After they graduate, he may go back to world traveling.
He finally got his Permit to travel in the country, but irony or ironies, most of the projects were out in The Bush, the backcountry, where Travel Permits are NOT needed. Who knows what glitches and adventures await him on his return trip?
