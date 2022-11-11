The holidays are the best time of year because it is the time when people make the time to gather. From January through October, we are often victims of the excuse of busyness. Next thing you know, another year has passed and you haven’t spent much time with those you love. I’m thankful that this season slows us down and reminds us of the importance of relationships.
Some of you have numerous parties to attend from the office to friends and family. Today I am sharing a recipe that is great for someone who doesn’t have the confidence to cook the main dish, but wants to contribute something delicious. I had this for the first time at a work Christmas celebration and it was gone within minutes. It is fitting for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I’m sure it will be a hit for you.
Cranberry Jalapeno
Cream Cheese Dip
Ingredients: 12 oz fresh cranberries, ¼ cup of green onion, 1 fresh jalapeno, 2 tablespoons of cilantro, 1 cup of sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, 16 oz cream cheese.
Instructions: Chop the cranberries, jalapeno, green onion, and cilantro finely. It is best to do this with a large sharp knife or a hand chopper, not a food processor. Place the chopped ingredients in a large bowl.
To the bowl add the sugar, salt and lemon juice. Cover and allow to set in the fridge overnight. Remove from the fridge the next day and strain out all the liquid.
Allow the cream cheese to rest on the counter until softened. Whip the cream cheese for 2 minutes. Place cream cheese on the bottom of a pie dish. Top with the cranberry mixture. Place in the fridge until you are ready to serve. It’s best with Ritz crackers, but you can use any vessel you wish to place it on. Enjoy!
