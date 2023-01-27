Can y’all believe how cold it has been? Jake and I had to get more firewood because we already ran through our whole supply. There’s nothing like coming home after a long day at work to a warm fire and a good meal.
My freezer is full of chicken this week; thus, I was on the hunt to find a recipe that used my chicken and helped us stay warm. I think I found just the thing.
Creamy Mushroom Chicken
Ingredients: 6 thin chicken breasts, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 yellow onion, 1 carton of white mushrooms, 4 tablespoons of butter, ¼ cup white wine, 1 cup of heavy cream, ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Instructions: Start by making sure that your chicken breasts are all the same size and thinly slicing your onion. Season the chicken breast with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Dredge each breast in flour.
Add 2 tablespoons of butter to a large skillet over medium heat. When butter is melted, add chicken and brown on both sides. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.
To the same skillet add the remaining butter, onion, mushrooms and white wine. Cook until softened for 3-4 minutes. Season the onions and mushrooms with salt and pepper.
Add the cream and let it come to a simmer. Add the parmesan cheese and cook until melted and combined with the sauce. Return to chicken to skillet and cook for another couple of minutes on both sides. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice and enjoy!
