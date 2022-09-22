The trial for former Bell County coroner Clyde Creech, who is accused of defrauding dozens of people out of pre-paid funeral expenses, is scheduled to being Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Frankfort.
Creech was arraigned on May 25 in Franklin Circuit Court on a 39-count indictment that includes 38 counts of violating the trust provision of the pre-need payment for funeral goods, a Class C felony that carries a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison for each count if convicted.
He was also indicted on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 in regard to $5,515 obtained from an individual for a legal obligation in which Creech intentionally dealt with the property as his own and failed to make the required payment. That is a Class D felony that carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison if convicted.
Creech, who served as Bell County coroner for 30 years from 1981 to 2011, is the former owner of Creech Funeral Home in Middlesboro. Each of the 38 counts represents a family he allegedly defrauded, according to court documents.
He is accused of taking between $3,750 and $9,000 in each case for a total of $248,925 from 1996 through 2013, according to the indictment.
Creech went through bankruptcy in 2011 and has claimed to be indigent. He was assigned a public defender to handle his defense. In May he entered a not guilty plea to the charges at his arraignment in Franklin Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.