I have found a recipe that is going to put a smile on everyone’s face. I think it is perfect to serve as a back-to-school celebration meal. The kids, and the kid in you, are going to love it! It can be used as a breakfast treat or a dessert. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, gooey, warm deliciousness. If that description didn’t get you, then I don’t know what will.
Crispy Carmel Skillet French Toast
Ingredients: 8 eggs, ½ a cup of whole milk, ½ a cup of half and half, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 loaf Texas toast.
Caramel: 1 stick butter, 1 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons corn starch.
Instructions: In a large bowl mix together the eggs, milk, half and half, cinnamon and vanilla.
Cut the Texas toast into large chunks and place them in a cast iron skillet. Pour the egg mixture over top of the bread and refrigerate overnight.
The next day, it is time to make the caramel sauce! In a medium pot melt the butter, brown sugar and corn starch together. Pour warm caramel directly on top of the bread in the skillet.
Bake at 375 for 15-18 minutes. Serve with syrup or not, because it’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth as is. Enjoy!
