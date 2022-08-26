This has been such a busy week for me and my family. When you have one of those crazy weeks, it’s always nice to have something quick to make. Nothing fits that bill like a crockpot meal.
This week I’m sharing with you a versatile simple recipe that can be used in multiple ways. Use it to make and easy taco, eat on a salad, or even add it to a store-bought soup for a bit more sustenance. No matter how you use it, you’re going to love it.
Crockpot Taco Chicken
Ingredients: 3 Chicken breasts, 1 jar of salsa of your choice, 1 pack of taco seasoning, 1 bunch of cilantro chopped, 1 onion chopped.
Instructions: Add all ingredients to the crockpot. Cook on low for 6 hours. Shred the chicken with a fork once cooked. Enjoy!
