Nikki Damron-Mural

Nikki Damron poses in front of her mural which is currently on display in the front of the Middlesboro Walmart. “Trying to fit so many important things about our home town on such a tiny canvas was hard. But I went with it, entered and won!” Damron said. “They digitally enlarged it and it is now on the wall in our store.” The Walmart Community Mural program is part of a national celebration of community and art.

