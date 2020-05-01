Nikki Damron poses in front of her mural which is currently on display in the front of the Middlesboro Walmart. “Trying to fit so many important things about our home town on such a tiny canvas was hard. But I went with it, entered and won!” Damron said. “They digitally enlarged it and it is now on the wall in our store.” The Walmart Community Mural program is part of a national celebration of community and art.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bell County makes plan for graduation, approves cuts in district staffing policy
- Governor Beshear, Secretary Adams Issue Statements on June Election Procedures
- Hand-made masks available at Sew Perfect Studios
- Gambrel plans to promote success at Bell Co. schools
- Pineville seniors pick up caps and gowns
- Supt. Waylon Allen shares details on remainder of Middlesboro’s school year
- Southeast Success Story: Gage Jones
- Mary Steele named president of Order of the Golden Rule
- Tom Gambrel named Bell superintendent
- Calvin burglary suspect arrested
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.