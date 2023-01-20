Bell County junior Daniel Thomas was presented with the 13th Region Media Network’s Player of the Year and Running Back of the Year awards before Tuesday’s basketball game. Thomas ran for 2228 yards and 29 touchdowns, caught 12 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns and completed seven of ten passes for 101 yards and two TDs for the Bobcats as they went 10-3 and advanced to the Regional Championship round of the Class 3A Playoffs in 2022.
Daniel Thomas presented 13th Region Player of the Year & Running Back of the Year awards
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Pineville Little Caesars now open on Pine Street
- Daniel Thomas presented 13th Region Player of the Year & Running Back of the Year awards
- Outlaws
- Salmon Bites
- Middlesboro School Board members sworn in
- Board declares Old Bell County High School as surplus property
- Bell girls down Harlan County 67-56 as Wilder scores 39 points
- Lady Lions cruise past Middlesboro
Most Popular
Articles
- Bell County grand jury returns indictments
- Middlesboro woman charged for mailing threats
- Flash SteelWorks site preparation starting soon
- Jalapeno Cranberry Chicken Salad
- Coal Truck
- Bearing Children
- Lions top Jackets, fall to Jackson Co. in All ‘A’
- Bobcats rout Knox Central 92-60
- Retired Judge Jim Bowling Swears in New Middlesboro Mayor & City Council
- Pineville traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges for Tenn. man
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.