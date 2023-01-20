Thomas awards

Bell County junior Daniel Thomas was presented with the 13th Region Media Network’s Player of the Year and Running Back of the Year awards before Tuesday’s basketball game. Thomas ran for 2228 yards and 29 touchdowns, caught 12 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns and completed seven of ten passes for 101 yards and two TDs for the Bobcats as they went 10-3 and advanced to the Regional Championship round of the Class 3A Playoffs in 2022.

