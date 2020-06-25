David Cinnamon, 62 of Pineville passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Arjay, Kentucky on July 8, 1957 and was the son of the late, Earl Cinnamon and Evelyn Jeffery Cinnamon Johnson. David believed in the Baptist faith and worked as a Coal Miner for 38 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Cinnamon and Randy Cinnamon, and his brother-in-law, Bill Hembree.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Vickie Hembree Cinnamon; children, John Cinnamon and wife, Christie, Kristy Widener and husband, Jason, and Courtney Middleton and husband, Merle; grandchildren, Morgan Widener, Madison Widener, Mckenzie Widener, Jackson Middleton, Gracie Middleton and Tytus Schultz; siblings, Bill Cinnamon, Joann Philpot and husband, Harry, Gary Cinnamon and wife, Debbie and Jerry Cinnamon and wife, Pamela; father-in-law, Don Hembree and wife, Eula; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hembree; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Services will be at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Mike Brooks officiating. Cremation will follow at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 until 7 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Cinnamon family.
