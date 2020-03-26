David J. Scott, M.D. passed away at his home on March 8th, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. He practiced pulmonary medicine and critical care in Torrance, California from 1979 until his retirement in 2018. He cared deeply for his patients and co-workers, many who became dear friends. His final weeks were spent with family and friends he so appreciated and loved.
Born May 4, 1948 in Pineville, the son of the late Lazarus Scott and Frances Scott, David grew up in Pineville and in Knoxville, Tennessee. He left in 1966 to earn a degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He then returned to Kentucky where he received a medical degree from the University of Kentucky in 1974. Following Medical School, he completed Internal Medicine Internship and Residency and a Pulmonary Medicine Fellowship at the Los Angles County-USC Medical Center.
During his many years of practice, he was Chief of Staff, a member of the Board of Directors, and a Director of the ICU at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance, California. He was also an Assistant Clinical Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care at UCLA.
In addition to the many honors bestowed in his lifetime, David was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel, due, in part, to the tireless aid he provided to his hometown of Pineville during its devastating 1977 flood. David always held wonderful memories of his youth and the people he grew up with in Pineville.
David and his wife Elaine met in college and were lucky to share fifty two wonderful years, enjoying lives of fulfilling work, great friends, travel and adventures around the world. They were always looking forward to new experiences on their never-ending bucket list. Both were avid divers and David grew up loving boating on lakes and oceans. A talented photographer, he took amazing photos of travels and friends.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, his mother Frances Scott, his sister Barbara Scott (Michael Tronick), his brother-in-law Larry Mesches, nieces Lauren Tronick, Lindsay Mesches (Jon Peyton), Tyler Mesches and nephew Jared Mesches, in addition to great nieces and nephews and many cousins. All will miss him dearly and carry his memory in their hearts.
Online condolences and guest book available at: lafuneral.com
Click on "Obituaries" and type in Scott in the "Search" window.
