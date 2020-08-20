David Paul Collett, 70, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Middlesboro ARH. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 17, 1950 a son of the late Paul and Eva Freeman Collett. He had worked in the Parts Department at Rowland Chevrolet for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gambrel Collett; son David Paul Collett, Jr. and daughter, Jessica Nicole Collett; mother-in-law, Irene Gambrel; half-brother, James Freeman and brother-in-law, Phillip Gambrel and wife, Angie and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation was held on Sunday, August 16 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville

