The deadline to change your political party affiliation and be eligible to vote in the 2022 Primary Election is December 31, 2021.
If you change your party affiliation after December 31, 2021 you will only be eligible to vote in non-partisan races in the Primary Election held on May 17, 2022.
The deadline for new registrations, address changes or name changes must be made no later than April 18, 2022.
To make changes or inquire about your voter registration please contact the County Clerk’s office at 606-337-6143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.