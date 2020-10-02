Bell County voters have two important dates coming up quickly concerning the 2020 General Election.
“The deadline is the fifth, after the fifth you can’t change anything,” Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel explained. “You can change your address after the fifth but it won’t be updated before the election but you definitely can’t register after the fifth.”
October 5 at 4 p.m. is the deadline to register and if you have not yet registered to vote or make changes to your voter’s registration, you can either call the Bell County Clerks Office at 337-6144 or go online to GoVoteKY.com.
“October 9 is our second important date to remember for voters,” said Gambrel. “That is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot and just like registering or making changes, you can call the Clerks Office or go online.”
Ballots may be returned by mail in the postage-prepaid envelope or dropped in the drop box located at the Bell County Courthouse or the Bell County Clerks Office Middlesboro Branch.
Gambrel wants everyone to know that due to the unusual year with Covid-19, this is the way that voters can vote.
“Anybody can vote any of these ways,” she said. “They can call in and request an absentee up until October ninth then in-person early voting starts on October 13.”
There are two places that voters can go in and vote early.
“The Bell County Courthouse, the Old Courthouse, is an early voting location and the Bell County Clerks Office at our Middlesboro Branch Office,” Gambrel explained. “The times you can vote are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
The General Election is November 3 and will include three voting locations, which includes Bell County High School Gymnasium, Middlesboro Community Center, and Pineville Independent School Gymnasium. In person voting will be conducted from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“We encourage people to vote, whether they choose to mail in a ballot, or early in person, or election day, we just encourage people to vote,” she said. “This is a major election, this is the presidential election, all of them are important but this one is really important.”
For more information or questions, please call 337-6144.
