OBIT-Debra Martin
Bill Bisceglia

Debra Lynn Poore Martin, 57, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Hazard ARH.

At the family’s request, all services will be private.

A complete obituary will be published when it becomes available.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Poore Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you