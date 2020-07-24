Lone Jack principal Jonathan Defevers was presented with the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators (KAPE) Leadership Award at Tuesday’s Bell County School Board meeting. The award is named in honor of Landon Bond. Pictured from right are KAPE Chairman Doug Wilson, Brian Bond (past recipient and Landon’s father) and Brooke Deaton (Landon’s mother).
