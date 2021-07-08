Delores Kay Mink, 70 of Middlesboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Middleboro ARH. She was born in Bell County on November 18, 1950, a daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn Griffith Jackson. She was a member of the Whipple Baptist Church and had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mink; brothers, Woody Jackson and his wife, Linda, and Jerry Jackson; sister, Kathleen Jackson; and brothers-in-law, Mack Howard and Freeman Cupp.
Delores is survived by her children, Kerry Walton and wife, Tammy, Candy Walton, Janet Hall and husband, James, Phillip Walton and wife, Shena; grandchildren whom Delores raised like her children, Tabitha Hall, Christopher Hall and Courtney Hall; grandchildren, Kayla Walton, Darren Walton, Amanda Ledford, Aaron Shackleford, Heather Cobb and John Partin; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Howard; sister and special caregiver, Mary Cupp; sister-in-law, Mary Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services were at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. David Carroll Gibbons presiding. Music was provided by the Whipple Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers were Wayne Jackson, Greg Jackson, Darren Walton, Derek Overton, J.J. Mason and Christopher Hall.
The family received friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Mink Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.