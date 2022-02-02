Delphia May Longsworth Lambert, age 91, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell, TN. She was born May 8, 1930, in Valley Creek, TN, the daughter of the late Hobart and Dovie (Nix) Longsworth.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James Longsworth and Tom Longsworth; sisters, Eva Marlow, Rae Cobb and Evelynn Farmer; and her beloved grandson, Dale Allen Moyers.
She is survived by the following: Daughters, Joan and husband, William Barton, who she loved like a son; and Patsy Russell, all of Middlesboro, KY; Grandchildren, Scott Barton of Middleboro, KY, Rodney and Shannon Moyers of Middlesboro, KY, Tyra and Mike Gulley of Cumberland Gap, TN, and Dr. Aimee Russell and Jon Grace of Corbin, KY; 8 great-grandchildren; 8 great great-grandchildren; sister, Mary King of Fostoria, OH, special family friend, Linda Pratt, whom she called and loved as her third daughter. And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family of Delphia May Longsworth Lambert will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY.
Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m., with Reverend Johnny Parks and Reverend Richard Barnett presiding. Music will be provided by Mike Gulley and Lisa Barton. Pallbearers will be Jon Grace, Stevie Longsworth, Barney Barton and Tyler Barton.
Graveside services for Delphia May Longsworth Lambert will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
For the health and well-being of our staff and the families we serve, we request that social distancing be observed and everyone in attendance wear a mask.
