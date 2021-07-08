Dewey Scott Schultz (Scottie 2 Hottie), age 55 of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital in Middlesboro, KY.
He was born July 28, 1965, in Tazewell, TN, the son of the late John Tilmon Schultz and Lorene (Sowders) Schultz. Scott worked many years as a manager for Wendy’s Restaurant, where he would eventually retire.
Scott attended Binghamtown Baptist Church and Bennett’s Fork Baptist Church for many years.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Cameron Scott Schultz of Tazewell, TN; his best friend of many years, Rodderic “Roger” Browne of Middlesboro, KY; second mom, Frances Brown Rogers of Middlesboro, KY; a host of cousins, friends and special friends, Peggy Raney, Joni Hembree Brown and Charles Buis.
The family of Dewey Scott Schultz received friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services followed at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Frank Noe presiding. Music provided by Rhonda Ann White, Elizabeth Buis, and Alva Cunningham. Pallbearers were be Darryl Smith, Ernie Rainey, John L. Cox, Mandy Keck, Misty Hampton, Vernon Bruce, and Joni Hembree Brown.
Graveside service immediately followed the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.
Register Book and online condolences at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
