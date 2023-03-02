Dialysis Services of Pineville’s new Medical Director, Dr. Hafiz Sroya is pictured with Lisa Lowery, RN, BSN and Clinic Manager.
Dr. Sroya is board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. He is also internal medicine board certified from Ireland and Glasgow UK. He has vast experience in nephrology and has been taking care of patients with kidney disease for more than 12 years. He is very passionate about taking care of patients in the underserved population of Kentucky.
