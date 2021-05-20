The flags dotting the lawn around Courthouse Square in Pineville don’t have anything to do with the upcoming streetscape project. Judge Executive Albey Brock said each one represents a pile of dog (excrement) that was left on the lawn.
“It’s a sad state of affairs that we’ve got a flag display because people won’t pick up their dog crap,” Brock said. “We just put out 17 new flags on Monday.”
The flags were put out to draw attention to what is becoming a problem with dog walkers not picking up after their animals.
“We would appreciate them removing their dog’s business from the grass considering how many small children and adults use the courthouse lawn,” Brock said. “Especially with the Mountain Laurel Festival coming up when we’re going to have over 1,000 people down here walking in the grass.
“We, respectfully, are asking them to respect the courthouse and the people that use this lawn.”
The judge added that he suspects that it’s just a few repeat offenders causing the problem.
“I dont’ think 17 there were unique dogs that crapped on the courthouse square this weekend,” Brock said.
