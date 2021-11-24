Dolan Lee Baird Sr., 75 of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, November 20th, 2021, in Bloomfield, Kentucky. He was born in Chenoa, Kentucky on July 19, 1946, a son of the late Luther and Sally Crawford Baird. Dolan had been a Coal Miner and was a member of the Hensley Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, J.B. Baird and James Baird; sister, Nellie Payne; sister-in-law, Edith Baird; nephew, Johnny McGregor; great niece, Ashley Johnson; and 2nd cousin, Wade Baird.
Dolan is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Sudie Evans Baird; children, Dolan Lee Baird Jr. and wife, Tiffany, Shannon Sexton and husband, Glen, and Harold Fuson and wife, Geri; grandchildren, Matthew and Hannah Mills, Kendra and Nekoda Hatmaker, Cheyanne Baird, Caleb Baird, Keith and Amber Sexton, Kevin and Charity Sexton, Cody Fuson, Alexis Fuson, and Lindsay Fuson; great-grandchildren, Emma Mills, Liam and Luna Sexton, Kate Sexton, Londyn and Everleigh Overton, Grace Davis, and Dayton Mason; brothers and sisters, Betty Sue McGregor, Dorothy and Jay Johnson, Linda and Danny Hall, John and Diane Baird; sister-in-law, Doris Baird; brother-in-law, Charles Payne; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with the Rev. David McGregor and Rev. Harold Fuson presiding. Music will be provided by Cody Fuson, Mike & Anginette Rains, and Harold Fuson. Interment will follow at the Kelly Partin Cemetery in Chenoa. Pallbearers will be Dolan Lee Baird Jr., Matthew Mills, Caleb Baird, Keith Sexton, Kevin Sexton, Nekoda Hatmaker, Josh Baird, Morgan Goodin, Harold Fuson, Dalton Mason, and Clayton York. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Sexton, Tommy Stewart, Larry Baird, Wayne Brock, John Baird, Bruce Hall, Danny Hall, J.W. Johnson, Charles Payne, David Neal, Finley Baker, Dave Pannell, and Bill Carroll.
The family received friends on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Baird Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.