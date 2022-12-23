It’s Christmas week. That means this the jolly man in the big red suit is coming to a chimney near you. Maybe you have a Christmas cookie tradition, but if not, I’ve got you covered. This is perfect to make something homemade for those of you who aren’t the best bakers. Mine and Jake’s Aunt Glenda brought them to our Church Christmas play dinner, and we all loved them. I’m sure Santa will too.
Dolly Bars
Ingredients: 1 stick of butter, 1 pack of gram cracker cookies, 1 pack of sweetened shredded coconut, 1 pack semisweet chocolate chips, 1 can sweetened condensed milk.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350. Place the stick of butter in a 9x12 baking dish and melt it in the oven. Once the butter is melted, add the gram crackers to the dish. In a single layer covering the bottom. Evenly pour out the semi-sweet chocolate chips and coconut over the gram crackers. Drizzle the can of condensed milk on evenly across the top. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Cut these into 2-inch squares and enjoy! Merry Christmas everyone.
