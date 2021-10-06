Donald Asher, 75 of Arjay, passed away on Monday, October 04, 2021 at the Pineville Community Health Care in Pineville. He was born in Red Bird on November 8, 1945, a son of the late Tom and Marie Osborne Asher. Donald was a believer in the Pentecostal Faith and had been a farmer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons-in-law, David Brock, and Sylias Asher; brothers, James Asher and Walter Asher; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Asher.
Donald is survived by his children, Michael Asher and wife, Amanda, Peggy Brock, and Linda Asher; grandchildren, Angel Smith, Joshua Smith, and Star Brock; two great grandchildren; siblings, Irene Asher, Roy Asher and wife, Opal, Ballard Asher and wife, Cora, Ernest Asher; Bentley Asher and wife, Opal, and Burley Asher; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wagner presiding. Burial will follow at the Phillips Fork Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Asher Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.