Dorlene Dunn age 87 formerly of Evarts, KY, residing in Middlesboro, KY passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born June 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Floyd and Elsie Wilson. Dorlene was a devoted and long-time member of Evarts Baptist Church where she played the piano and sang. After moving to Bell County, she joined Riverside Baptist Church and continued to serve the Lord through music and song. Dorlene was a loving wife to the late Hubert Dunn. She was preceded by her youngest sister, Vera Aliene Powell, and leaves behind a loving sister, Norma Jean Gilbert, wife of the late Buck Gilbert.
Dorlene is survived by her sons: J.E. Dunn (the late Genia Dunn); Ricky Dunn and wife Jenny; Virgil Dunn and wife Patty. Grandchildren: Sean Dunn, Leigh Ann (Jason) Chappell, Tara (D.W.) Eversole, Waylon (Jessica) Dunn, and Kyle (Toni) Dunn. Great-grandchildren: Emma, Cade and Jay Madden Chappell; Chloe, Coleman and Jack Eversole; Wyatt, Ella and Jack Dunn; Two nieces: Charlene (the late Jack Bergstresser) Bergstresser and Vicky (Randy) Whittinghill, as well as two close friends, Phyllis McNabb and Annetta Marsee.
The family received friends Monday, January 9, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, Fourmile, KY. Funeral Services followed at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ray Spicer and Donnie Adkinsson officiating. Music will be provided by G.K. Vanbever, Ovid Pannell and Mike Mills. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Pineville Memorial Gardens, Pineville, KY. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers were Sean, Waylon, Kyle and Wyatt Dunn; Gary Brooks, John Vancleave and BJ Brock. Honorary Pallbearers were her great-grandsons.
Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.