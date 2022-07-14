The Pineville City Council received a quick update on the progress of the Virginia Avenue and Courthouse Square project at Monday’s meeting.
Main Street Pineville Executive Director said the project is 58% completed while Mayor Scott Madon said plans are to have all the sidewalks along Virginia Avenue and the side streets finished by the end of July.
“They are almost finished with all of the sidewalks on what I call the lower portion that started last October,” Madon said. “Their goal is to finish all of those sidewalks by next week. Todd’s goal is to be in here black-topping the lower end around the school and the side streets by the end of July.”
He added that one issue that could delay the paving is getting utility poles moved.
“It’s not that we can’t get them moved, it’s just getting them moved in a timely manner. When that company comes in to pour sidewalks, they can pour 400 feet per day and they really want to get done and move on. We’ve still got a couple of poles that need to be moved,” Madon said.
The sewer and storm water separation project continues to progress around the square and onto Pine Street.
“We know it’s still a dirty mess and we’re trying to help anybody we can who is having trouble,” Madon added. “If anybody needs water we’ve got water stacked up a city hall that we can deliver right to their house or business.”
While Roan said the current project is 58% complete, the streetscape project that will follow is still being held up due to an environmental study for the ARC to release grant funds.
“There will be a period of probably a month or so where there will be no work going on in town. We’ll be back to normal for a little bit and then we’ll do the streetscape project,” he said.
The city is still hopeful that the ARC will accept the environmental study that was used for the CDBG funds because it involves all of the same areas. If not, a new study would have to be done which would delay the project by another month.
In a separate matter, Roan said free children’s movies would be played at the Bell Theater twice per week at 1 p.m. The first was held on Tuesday.
“We’ll be showing two movies per week up until school starts back to give kids something extra to do,” he said. “We’re also still doing the Wet ‘n Wild Wednesdays down at Presbyterian Field. This week the Health Department has teamed up with us — they have a grant they need to expend some funds out of. So they are getting extra inflatables, there will be a couple of food trucks set up and they will be giving out backpacks.”
The council approved the second reading of two ordinances closing alleyways. The first is next to 310 2nd Street in Wallsend near the flood wall. The second is at 301 W. Tennessee Avenue and will make room for Grace Family Health to build a new clinic at the site of the old convenient store and old Napa building.
The council also approved a renewed list of appointees to city boards and commissions. No new appointments were made, but the dates of the terms expiring were updated.
The Planning and Zoning Board: Mike Long (term expiring in 2024), Mike Crockett (2023), Ashley Delk (2024), James Michael Roan (2023), Rebecca Kellemen (2024) and Steve Cawood (2023).
The Main Street Board: David Combs (2023), Johnna Callebs (2025), Andrew Schneider (2023), Shannon Elliott (2023), Louise Irvin (2024), Jason Steele (2025), Tammy Jones (2024), Gina Wilson (2024) and Colby Slusher (2025).
The Variance Board: Sissy Cawood (2023), Jannell Hatfield (2023), Edith Asher (2023), Johnna Callebs (2024) and Byron Asher (2024).
The Pineville Housing Authority: Courtney Musick (director), Bruce Nunn (Dec. 2023), Martha Stewart (Jan. 2024), Amanda Phillips (June 2024) and Mikey Long (March 2025).
Pineville Utility Commission: Joyce Bennett (June 2023), Patricia Bingham (2023), Tim Cornelius (June 2024), Kerry Woolum (June 2025), Yolonda Green (June 2024), Amy Huffstedler (June 2025), Joy Sturgill (June 2025).
Pineville-Bell County Community Development: Steven Patrick McCarty (2025), Shirley Walker Rhodman (2025) and Jimbo Helton (2025)
