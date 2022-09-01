Dr Jim Corum of Stoney Fork, KY was recognized for his contributions to the forestry community at the Kentucky-Tennessee Society of American Foresters (KTSAF) annual meeting held in Jackson, TN. He received the Herman Baggantoss Recognition Award, “…for an individual’s contribution to forestry beyond the demands of their regular employment.”
“I am honored to receive this recognition from the professional foresters that I have worked with over the decades to make not only improvements on my own property, but who have also worked with me to ensure that all of Kentucky woodland owners are treated fairly within the Kentucky Tax Code. Harlan County Farm Bureau has been particularly helpful in this regard,” said Dr. Corum.
Dr. Corum has continued five generations of woodland ownership and management in Southeast Kentucky on the family property. Any forester would be delighted to work with him to continue his strong land ethic, focusing on a plan that involves multi-resource planning of high-quality timber, protection of water quality, and wildlife habitat, naming only a few of his woodland objectives.
His work in forest management has recognized Dr. Corum as Kentucky Tree Farmer of the Year, Soil Conservationist of the Year, as well as a finalist for the Leopold Conservation Award in Kentucky.
“In addition to all the work done in forestry, Jim Corum has been a long-time board member of the Kentucky Woodland Owners Association. His work has helped to raise the profile of forestry and the need for woodland management within the agricultural community in Kentucky. Dr. Corum has played an important role in spreading the importance of Kentucky’s forest resources and the value of forest management,” said Doug McLaren, President KWOA.
