Bell County Democratic Election Commissioner Bill Blackman opens a container to reveal the ballot position for a candidate after County Clerk Debbie Gambrel read their name during Thursday’s drawing.

Several candidates were in attendance for Thursday’s drawing for ballot positions, which was held in the second floor courtroom of the old Bell County Courthouse.

Members of the Bell County Elecetion Board conducted the drawing, which determined the order candidates will appear on the ballot for each race in May’s primary.

County Clerk Debbie Gambrel read off each candidate in the order they filed to run for office and Bill Blackman drew a container for them that held the number where they appear on the ballot. Kayla Carnes recorded the order of the candidates in each race.

“We just want to assure you all that this will be a safe and fair election,” Gambrel said. “The board is here to help with the drawing and just to make sure the election runs smoothly.

“We’re there for you,” she said to the candidates. “If you have any questions about anything call the office and we’ll help you the best we can.”

Here’s the official list of candidates in Bell County in the order they will appear on the ballot:

COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY

REP

Lisa L. Fugate

Mike Taylor

DEM

CORONER

REP

Jay Steele

DEM

COUNTY ATTORNEY

REP

Chris Douglas

DEM

COUNTY CLERK

REP

Debbie Turner Gambrel

Jennifer E. Barnett

Lisa “Water girl” Senters

DEM

COUNTY JUDGE

REP

Jeromy Killion

Al “Albey” Brock

DEM

Tony Nierengarten

JAILER

REP

Robin Venable

Gary A. Ferguson

DEM

PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR

REP

Ben Barnett

Michelle Bailey

DEM

SHERIFF

REP

Jeremiah Dean Johnson

Mitchell “Mitch” Williams

Carl Frith

DEM

SURVEYOR

REP

DEM

PINEVILLE MAYOR

Scott Madon

PINEVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Patricia Bingham

Scott Jeffrey

Ben Madon

Bobby Valentine Jr.

Bo Bush

Alicia Slusher

Shawn Fugate

MIDDLESBORO MAYOR

Patsy Sullivan

Boone L. Bowling

Rick Nelson

MIDDLESBORO CITY COUNCIL

Tommy Joe Mike

Jade Robertson

Chase Allen

Glynna Brown

Judy Meredith Grandey  

Brad Cawood

Scotty Branham

Terry Poore

Bill Smith

Jacob Anthony Voges

Lucas Carter

Floyd Branham

Kimberly Silcox

Dawn Risner

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1

REP

James “Peewee” Barnett

Payton Miller

Eddie Saylor

Chris Webb

Johnny B. Thomas

DEM

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2

REP

Jeremy Collett

Brenda Brock

Lee Brock

Donny Lefevers

John Smith

DEM

Hubert Dozier Jr.

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3

REP

Lonnie “Junior” Maiden

DEM

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 4

REP

Glenn Webb Jr.

DEM

Kevin Barnett

MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 5

REP

Edward “Tim” Rader

Terry Bailey

Tyler Lankford

Ronnie L. Fuson

Joe Hammontree

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1

REP

Mark Woolum

Jody Daniel Risner

Jess Brock

Glenn Robert Hobbs

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2

REP

Larry “Fish” Mills

Keith Allen Cox

Dustin Lee Layne

DEM

Jimmy Stewart

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3

REP

Donnie Sparks

George “Bo” Silcox

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 4

REP

Kevin M. Gordon

DEM

CONSTABLE DISTRICT 5

REP

Harold Dean Miracle Jr.

DEM

The deadline to file for non-partisian offices includine the Pineville School Board, Middlesboro School Board, Bell County School Board in District 1 and District 2 and the Soil & Water Conversation District is June 7. Those races will be included on the General Election ballot in November.

Candidates who have already filed for those races include:

COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

Larry “Coach” Elliott

MIDDLESBORO SCHOOL BOARD

Daniel “Coach D” Derringer

