Several candidates were in attendance for Thursday’s drawing for ballot positions, which was held in the second floor courtroom of the old Bell County Courthouse.
Members of the Bell County Elecetion Board conducted the drawing, which determined the order candidates will appear on the ballot for each race in May’s primary.
County Clerk Debbie Gambrel read off each candidate in the order they filed to run for office and Bill Blackman drew a container for them that held the number where they appear on the ballot. Kayla Carnes recorded the order of the candidates in each race.
“We just want to assure you all that this will be a safe and fair election,” Gambrel said. “The board is here to help with the drawing and just to make sure the election runs smoothly.
“We’re there for you,” she said to the candidates. “If you have any questions about anything call the office and we’ll help you the best we can.”
Here’s the official list of candidates in Bell County in the order they will appear on the ballot:
COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY
REP
Lisa L. Fugate
Mike Taylor
DEM
CORONER
REP
Jay Steele
DEM
COUNTY ATTORNEY
REP
Chris Douglas
DEM
COUNTY CLERK
REP
Debbie Turner Gambrel
Jennifer E. Barnett
Lisa “Water girl” Senters
DEM
COUNTY JUDGE
REP
Jeromy Killion
Al “Albey” Brock
DEM
Tony Nierengarten
JAILER
REP
Robin Venable
Gary A. Ferguson
DEM
PROPERTY VALUATION ADMINISTRATOR
REP
Ben Barnett
Michelle Bailey
DEM
SHERIFF
REP
Jeremiah Dean Johnson
Mitchell “Mitch” Williams
Carl Frith
DEM
SURVEYOR
REP
DEM
PINEVILLE MAYOR
Scott Madon
PINEVILLE CITY COUNCIL
Patricia Bingham
Scott Jeffrey
Ben Madon
Bobby Valentine Jr.
Bo Bush
Alicia Slusher
Shawn Fugate
MIDDLESBORO MAYOR
Patsy Sullivan
Boone L. Bowling
Rick Nelson
MIDDLESBORO CITY COUNCIL
Tommy Joe Mike
Jade Robertson
Chase Allen
Glynna Brown
Judy Meredith Grandey
Brad Cawood
Scotty Branham
Terry Poore
Bill Smith
Jacob Anthony Voges
Lucas Carter
Floyd Branham
Kimberly Silcox
Dawn Risner
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 1
REP
James “Peewee” Barnett
Payton Miller
Eddie Saylor
Chris Webb
Johnny B. Thomas
DEM
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 2
REP
Jeremy Collett
Brenda Brock
Lee Brock
Donny Lefevers
John Smith
DEM
Hubert Dozier Jr.
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 3
REP
Lonnie “Junior” Maiden
DEM
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 4
REP
Glenn Webb Jr.
DEM
Kevin Barnett
MAGISTRATE DISTRICT 5
REP
Edward “Tim” Rader
Terry Bailey
Tyler Lankford
Ronnie L. Fuson
Joe Hammontree
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 1
REP
Mark Woolum
Jody Daniel Risner
Jess Brock
Glenn Robert Hobbs
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 2
REP
Larry “Fish” Mills
Keith Allen Cox
Dustin Lee Layne
DEM
Jimmy Stewart
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 3
REP
Donnie Sparks
George “Bo” Silcox
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 4
REP
Kevin M. Gordon
DEM
CONSTABLE DISTRICT 5
REP
Harold Dean Miracle Jr.
DEM
The deadline to file for non-partisian offices includine the Pineville School Board, Middlesboro School Board, Bell County School Board in District 1 and District 2 and the Soil & Water Conversation District is June 7. Those races will be included on the General Election ballot in November.
Candidates who have already filed for those races include:
COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2
Larry “Coach” Elliott
MIDDLESBORO SCHOOL BOARD
Daniel “Coach D” Derringer
