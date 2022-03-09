London resident Drew Michael Scalf, 75, died March 8, 2022, after enjoying one last cigarette and a cup of coffee — two of his favorite things.
Mike, or “Uncle Mike,” as he was known, was born April 12, 1946, in Evarts, Ky., to D.W. and Della Scalf, a coal miner and a homemaker, respectively. In the early 1960s, after his parents divorced, he moved with his mother and siblings to Pineville, where Della would establish Della’s Beauty Shop on Virginia Avenue.
Mike was a passionate supporter of U.K. basketball and football and could often be heard shouting the house down during their games. Later in life, he was able to rein his emotions in a bit, but his devotion to his beloved Wildcats never waned.
He graduated from Pineville High School in 1965 and went on to Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in having a good time, if we’re being honest. Aware the jig would soon be up, Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force and was shipped off to England where he would meet his wife-to-be, Bessie.
While their marriage didn’t last, they were blessed with a daughter, Rachael, who Mike was able to raise back in Pineville thanks in no small part to his mother’s unwavering support.
By 1981, Mike was a board-certified cosmetologist, working side-by-side with Della until her untimely death in 1986. Determined to carry on her legacy, Mike took the helm of Della’s Beauty Shop, which he ran until his retirement in 2019.
In later years, Mike could often be seen sitting in front of his shop, sunning himself or chatting with folks who happened by. He also enjoyed fishing with friends Sabrina and Ted and worshipping with his church family at Saint Anthony Catholic Church.
Mike is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Della, and his siblings, Deanna Napier, Dee W. Scalf, Jr., Dannie Scalf, and Delora Sue Vaughn.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Rachael Connelly (Brendon), brother David Scalf (Tammy), sister-in-law Patricia Scalf, 10 nieces and nephews (and their growing families), as well as the children of his former partner, Sharon Ayers: Sabrina Osban (Teddy) and Lacosta Hoskins.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mike will be celebrated on Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Pineville followed by committal at Middlesboro Cemetery in Middlesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.