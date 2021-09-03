Most folks know Buffy Dunnaville from her work with the Middlesboro High School GEAR-UP program. But this spring she launched her own small business designing T-Shirts and accessories.
“God & I” Apparel and Accessories was officially started in May of 2021.
“Our world was in such chaos and so many things were going on I was trying to find something positive now just to encourage people, to motivate people, and to show that the good outweighs the bad,” she said. “God gave me the vision to create these T-Shirts that say, ‘God and I Go Together Like...’ with different messages like Cofee and Cream or Peanut Butter and Jelly or Love and Marriage.
“It’s just a simple way of showing people or getting the message out that we can’t live without Him just like we can’t make it without our coffee and cream or whatever.”
Buffy said her motto is “We can’t do life without Him” along with the Bible verse John 3:16.
Dunnaville lives in Middlesboro and her T-Shirts and accessories were recently featured at LMU’s Women of Service Fashion Show.
To see all of Buffy’s designs, visit her websites at: bit.ly/GodandI or bit.ly/BlingwithBuffy. You can order there by calling her at 704-649-7589.
