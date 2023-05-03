Voting season is here for the Primary Election. Excused Absentee voting started on Wednesday and runs through May 10 with early voting May 11-13 and Election Day on May 16.
Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel encourages all registered voters in the county to get their votes in.
To be eligible for Excused Absentee voting, voters must meet one of the follow requirements:
— Students who reside temporarily outside of his’her county;
— Voter or voter’s spouse who has surgery or hospitalization scheduled during Early Voting and Election Day;
— Voter who is a resident of Kentucky covered by KRS 117A.010;
— Uniformed service members who finds out they will be confined to a military base during Early Voting and Election Day and is not eligible to mail in a ballot;
— In last trimester of pregnancy;
— Voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in Kentucky;
— Person who due to age, disability or illness will be unable to attend Early Voting or Election Day voting;
— Voters employed in an occupation that is scheduled to work during Early Voting and Election Day.
Excused Absentee Voting can be done at either Bell County Clerk’s Office location in Pineville at the old Courthouse or in Middlesboro at 1475 Highway 25E from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3,4, 5, 8, 9 and 10.
Regular Early Voting is May 11, 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bell County Courthouse and at the Middlesboro Community Center on 30th Street.
Election Day Voting is on Tuesday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters must vote at their regular precinct in Election Day.
The process for all in-person voting (Election Day, Early Voting and Excused Absentee) includes showing required identification — drivers’ licenses are the most efficient method to scan), election officers will verify your identity and issue a paper ballot, then you mark your ballot and cast your vote.
Voters who have been issued mail-in ballots can put them in the mail or use the drop boxes set up inside the old Courthouse in Pineville and inside the County Clerk’s Office in Middlesboro at 1475 Hwy 25E, Suite 4. The Middlesboro Clerk’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drop box in Pineville can be used until 6 p.m. on Election Day and the drop box in Middlesboro can be used until 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
