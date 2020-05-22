So this week in my kitchen is going to be a good one. I am making lots of good recipes, some old and some new. I thought I would share a new and easy one that I’m excited to try. If my family reads this, they are going to laugh so hard because I’m sure they will be surprised that I would even be interested in this. I was doing my normal weekly ritual of watching Youtube videos for inspiration, and I saw this mom of 4 make this dish. I thought it would be perfect to share this week because it’s supposed to be rainy so that warm weather grilling will have to be postponed until next week. So cuddle up on the couch, turn on your favorite evening TV show and enjoy this meal.
Easy Beef Stew
Ingredients: 1 large onion, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 2 cups of baby carrots, 2 cups of diced potatoes, 2 cups of beef broth, 1.5 to 2 pound of beef tips, 1 tablespoon of minced garlic, and 1 pack of beef stew seasoning.
Instructions: Begin by dicing your large onion and potatoes into small pieces. Place a Dutch oven over medium heat (you can also use a large soup pot of any kind or the crock pot). Drizzle with some oil of your choice and add the diced onion. Let the onion cook down for 2 to 3 to soften and add flavor to your stew. Add the tablespoon of mince garlic and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
While the onions and garlic are cooking, pour the beef broth into a liquid measuring cup. Add in the beef stew seasoning and stir. Set aside.
Once the onions and garlic have finished, add in the beef tips. Cook until the edges are brown or for about 5 minutes. Next, throw in your veggies and add the can of tomatoes. Pour the beef broth and spice mixture over top and stir.
Cook on medium heat for the next two hours, stirring occasionally. We will be eating this with a side of cornbread, but you can have whatever you wish. Enjoy!
