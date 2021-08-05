If you are like my family, you probably look forward to the South Carolina fruit stand coming to town in the summer. We love getting their strawberries and peaches because they simply cannot be beat! This past week when I went to visit my grandparents my Meme had a basket of peaches waiting on me, and with it an old favorite recipe that is too delectable not to share. So, here’s to one last summer treat while the fruit is still sweet!
Just as a friendly preface to the ingredients. You may read them with surprise, but all I can say is… don’t knock it ‘til you try it!
Easy Peach Cobbler
Ingredients: 6 ripe peaches, 1 ½ cups of sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 egg, 1 stick of margarine, and 5 slices of white bread.
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut crust from bread and slice into five fingers. Peel and slice the peaches. Grease an eight by eight baking dish, and place fruit in the bottom of the dish. Place the bread fingers on the sliced fruit. In a bowl mix the sugar, flour, egg and melted margarine. Pour mixture over the fruit and bread. Bake for 35-45 minutes.
Once the cobbler is finished the bread will make the sweetest crunchiest crush you’ve ever tried! Serve hot with vanilla ice cream for a dessert that your taste buds won’t be able to get enough of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.