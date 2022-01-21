This is the start of the third year that I have been writing this article, but my grandmother started it many years ago. She shared countless recipes and stories during her time, and I wanted to continue that tradition.
One of the Christmas presents she bought me was the Bell County Extension Homemaker’s Cookbook. She told me she hoped that the wonderful women of Bell County could influence my cooking. It was one of my favorite gifts. Food is love, and even if I have never spoken to the women who wrote these recipes, their hearts will enter my home through the meals I will cook from this book.
This week is a cold one, and that means there is nothing better than a soup. I’m cooking Evelyn P. Goodin’s easy slow cooker potato soup, and I hope you will too.
Easy Slow Cooker Potato Soup
Ingredients: 1 bag of frozen shredded hash browns, 3 cans of chicken broth, 1 can of cream of chicken soup, 2 cubed potatoes, 1 package of cream cheese, ½ a chopped onion, ¼ teaspoon of ground pepper, bacon bits and shredded cheese for garnish.
Instructions: In your slow cooker, combine hash browns, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, onion, and pepper. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.
Add cream cheese and cubed potatoes about 1 hour before serving. Cook until potatoes are soft.
Ladle into soup bowls and top with bacon bits and shredded cheese. Enjoy!
