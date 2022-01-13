I hope you all have started your new year off on the right foot. Jake and I have worked out and meal prepped every day, so that’s a big step in the right direction. I feel better and it’s only been two weeks. I finally decided I needed something sweet because I haven’t had anything since Christmas really. I also got the crazy idea that I might try to make my own wedding cake, so I better get to practicing!
I’m not the best baker by any means, but I love to cook and I want to expand my baking skills. I decided to start small with a simple recipe. I’ll say, the icing was definitely the best part of this combo, but the cake was pretty tasty.
Easy Vanilla Cake with Buttercream Frosting
Ingredients: Cake- 1 box vanilla cake mix, 4 eggs, 2 sticks melted butter, 1 cup of milk.
Icing- 2 sticks of butter, 3 cups of powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons of vanilla, 3 tablespoons of milk.
Instructions: Start by preheating your oven to 325 degrees. In a medium mixing bowl combine cake mix, eggs, and milk. Melt butter and let cool for a few minutes just so you don’t add hot butter directly to uncooked eggs. Add the warm butter and mix thoroughly.
Butter a bundt pan and add cake batter. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool in pan for 5 minutes and then remove from pan and place on cake stand. Let the cake completely cool before icing.
To make icing, add two sticks of room temperature butter to a stand mixer. Mix on high for 3-4 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the vanilla and powdered sugar. Start to mix slowly for 1 minute until lumps are formed. Increase speed of mixer and mix for another 3 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons of milk and mix for another minute to lighten up the frosting.
Frost the cake in whatever design you choose and enjoy! You’ll probably need a glass of milk with this one, it’s definitely rich.
