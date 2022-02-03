Pineville senior Eli Thompson signed on Wednesday afternoon to play football at Lindsey Wilson College.
Thompson, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played only one season for the Pineville Mountain Lions as a wide receiver but will moving to tight end for the Blue Raiders.
“It’s going to take some work, I’m going to have to put on some weight but I’m ready. I’m going to do whatever it takes,” Thompson said. “It’s great to know I’ll be playing at the next level. I’m really excited, excited to get better and I’ll just take it one day at a time.”
Eli’s opportunity came about after the PHS coaching staff sent his film up to Lindsey Wilson and they didn’t have a tight end in this year’s recruiting class so they reached out to Eli and made him an offer.
“I’ve know Eli since he was a little boy and I always pushed him to play football,” said PHS football coach Jason Chappell. “When I got the job last year he was one of the first kids that I approached. Honestly, at that time I talked to him about going up and catching some jump balls for us. He ended up being so much more.
“We got him out there and he fell in love with it, he’s one of the best blocking receivers I’ve ever had. He’s very physical, very willing to give up his body for his teammates, he’s a hard worker and he caught the ball in traffic and made plays after the catch. He was a very complete player, we didn’t get the ball to him a whole lot but he made the most of his touches. Eli is just a tremendous kid, a great student, a great young man that comes from a great family. His best football is ahead of him and I think before he leaves he’ll make an impact at Lindsey Wilson. It’s a great fit for him.”
Thompson will be joining a Blue Raiders team that went 10-0 during the regular season last year and reached the NAIA national semifinals. He said having the chance to be a part of a successful program was a big reason he chose to sign with Lindsey.
“I like how committed they are to winning,” he said. “They’ve obviously got a great program and I’m excited to be a part of it and the coaches are really supportive of academics.”
Eli is the son of Pineville superintendent Russell Thompson and Erin Thompson. His signing ceremony was held in the Commons with a large crowd of students on hand to watch.
“We’re very proud of Eli. I wanted all of his teammates here and some of the younger kids coming up to hear how all of this works,” Russell Thompson told the crowd. “He’s got a full ride to Lindsey Wilson, which is great college with a good reputation. Almost 80-percent of that scholarship is academic and football picked up what academics didn’t cover. You earn you education through your academics.”
Eli is undecided on his major.
When asked if there was anything he’d like to say, he responded simply: “Go Blue Raiders!”
