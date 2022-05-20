A couple of weeks ago, I shared a sourdough recipe for the first time. Sourdough has become a true passion for me. I use it all the time to bake treats of the sweet and savory variety. Last week, I was able to make a new recipe that was truly one of my favorite things I’ve ever baked.
My hope is that these recipes will spark your curiosity into the world of sourdough. It is a therapy for me as you use it to make something with your hands that brings joy to others. I was able to take these to the police station, my grandparents and my mom who I think will all testify that they were delightful.
Ellen’s Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients: The dough- 1 stick of cold butter, 2 ½ cups AP flour, 1/3 cup sourdough starter, 1 cup of buttermilk, 1 TBSP plus 1 tsp honey, ¾ tsp salt. The next morning add 1 tsp baking powder and ½ tsp baking soda.
The filling- 1 stick of melted butter, 1 ½ cups brown sugar, 4 tsp ground cinnamon.
The pan- Grease with butter and pour in ½ a cup of half and half in the bottom.
The icing- ½ stick of melted butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 3 TBSP milk.
Instructions: Combine dough ingredients, except for baking powder and baking soda, until you have formed a smooth ball. Do not overmix, simply knead until the dough comes together.
Place dough in the bowl and allow to rest, covered with a tea towel, on the counter for 10-12 hours. (It is best to do this at night and let it rest while you sleep.)
The next day, preheat the oven to 375. Combine the filling ingredients and set aside. Grease a cast iron skilled with butter. Flour your countertop, and place dough on the floured surface.
Combine the baking soda and baking powder in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the dough. (If your sourdough starter was active and bubbly when you added it, you do not need to do this step, but this simply ensures they rise and are fluffy.)
Roll the dough out to ¼ inch thick. The thinner your roll it, the more of a swirl you will achieve. Pour most of the filling on the dough and evenly distribute it.
Form your “roll” by rolling the long side in. Use a thread to go under the dough and cut the 2-inch-thick rolls. Add rolls to the skillet. Pour remaining of the filling mixture over the top of the rolls. Pour the half and half around the rolls in the bottom of the pan. Bake for 35-40 minutes.
Combine the icing ingredients while the rolls are baking. Ice them as soon as they come out of the oven. Enjoy them hot or at room temperature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.