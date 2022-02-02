Emily Rebecca Lefevers Hoskins, 63 of Kettle Island, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home. She was born in Pineville on August 2, 1958, a daughter of Pearl Ray Lefevers and the late Bessie Taylor Lefevers. Emily was a home provider for her mother and sister.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hoskins; and sister, Joyce Mary Lefevers.
Emily is survived by her father, Pearl Ray Lefevers and his wife, Robin; brother, Todd Baker and wife, Becky; niece, Rebecca Brooke Abbott and her husband, Justin; nephew, Clint Hurley and his wife, April; their father, Cecil Hurley; great nieces and nephews, Jakeb Hurley, Dylan Hurley, Harper Hurley, Addison Abbott, and Avery Abbott; cousin, Jennifer and Brian Yankey; special cousins who took care of Emily and her extended hospital stays, Jonna Knox and Mikala Knox; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services will be held at the Stewart Cemetery in Flat Lick with Rev. Jim Stewart presiding.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Hoskins Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.