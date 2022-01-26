Emma Carolyn Goodin, 87 of London, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Laurel Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in London. She was born in Pineville on May 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Fremont and Emma Rena Hendron Moore. She spent most of her life in Pineville. Carolyn taught government and civics at Lone Jack for 15 years and then at Bell County High School for 5 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church where she had been an Elder and the Treasurer. Carolyn served on the Pineville School Board and had been the owner and operator of Goodin’s Drive-In.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Goodin; sister, Betty Ruth Lacy; and brother, Jimmy Moore.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Mike Goodin, Susie Bargo and her husband, Matthew II, Katie Parker and her husband, Philip, and Charles (Bo) Goodin and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Johnna Lynn Miracle, Barry Goodin, Christy Carter, David (Bub) Goodin, Dr. Matthew Bargo III, Rebecca Joan Bargo DeHoag and her husband, Chris, and Amy Jo Bussell and her husband, Matthew; twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Combs presiding. Music will be provided by Ginny Fraley. Burial will follow at the Goodin Cemetery in Fourmile. Pallbearers will be Phillip Parker, Matt Bargo II, Matthew Bargo III, Chris DeHoag, Joey Goodin, John Slusher, JD Strange, and Colby Slusher. Honorary pallbearers will be Shirley Goodin, Bill Dye, Bill Williams, David Goodin, and Joan Asher Cawood. Honorary pallbearers who preceded her in death, Larry Vaughn, and Elwood Combs.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Goodin Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
