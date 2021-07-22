Bell County High School will have new entrepreneurship and software development programs starting this school year through a partnership with Boom Beans and Awesome Inc.
“This will offer opportunities for our kids to discover entrepreneurship and there is some technology and coding involved in it,” Superintendent Tom Gambrel said. “We’re excited about it. We think it’s a great program that’s going to create opportunities for our kids.”
Boom Beans CEO Kyle Wilson, a BCHS graduate, said the Bell County is the first school to sign up for program, which is being made available to schools throughout eastern Kentucky.
“The goal is to provide our youth with the opportunity to change communities in Appalachia,” he said.
Since 2009, Awesome Inc. has helped over 1800 adults and youth learn how to code.
“Entrepreneurship and software development go hand in hand. Together, they open endless possibilities for students to create new companies and ultimately jobs that don’t exist in Appalachia currently,” says Nick Such, Director of Awesome Inc U.
Wilson said Boom Beans was created to provide funding to start-ups and create jobs in Appalachia.
“During our year-long partnerships with schools we teach students how to bring a product to market.,” he said.
This isn’t getting up in front of the class and lecturing the kids about how to do something. They are actually starting a business and will be selling products online this year.
“This is very personal to me. It is very clear to everyone the position that our counties are in and that we have lots of room for growth. The only way we can improve is to help our youth learn entrepreneurship and software development. Technology and innovation will continue to shape the future,” said Wilson.
Boom Beans and Awesome Inc will be taking on a few more schools for the 2021-2022 school year. If you are interested in learning more about these programs contact them at
Gambrel said it was a perfect opportunity for Bell County students that could also have a positive impact on the community.
“We want to create sustainability in this area so our community can benefit from it. If one kid can come up with an idea that creates jobs for this area then this is money well-spent.,” he added.
In other business, the Bell County Board of Education will be moving forward with the renovations for the new central office, which will be located at the Bell County Area Technology Center building.
“Since we did not get any bids, KDE allows us to enter into non-competitive negotiations under model procurement,” Gambrel said. “Basically, we’re going to be our own general contractor on the Central Office project.”
The board also approved the purchase of new heat pumps for the Lone Jack gym at a cost of $38,000, a new Slope Master remote control mower and added four-tenths of a teacher to the staff at Right Fork.
The Bell County School Board officially voted to join the Council for Better Education’s lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of public/private school funding that is included in the School Choice legislation that was approved and signed into law earlier this year.
“This is a minimal cost to the board and we did want to support public education,” Gambrel said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard from BCHS principal Brian Crawford.
In his report, he pointed out that students at the high school are able to earn their Associate’s Degree from Southeast Community & Technical College while completing their high school education.
“We had four students that earned Associates Degrees this past year and we’ll that many or more this coming year,” he said. “We’ve got dual credit programs through Southeast, the University of the Cumberlands, Eastern Kentucky University and Murray State available on campus at Bell County High School.”
The school is also adding AP courses this year and has career readiness available through the vocational school in CNA Nursing, industrial certifications in Auto Body, Auto Mechanics, Carpentry, Network and Administration.
BCHS has also added four new sports for this year: Boys and Girls Archery and Boys and Girls Wrestling. And a new sound system has been installed at the football/soccer field.
A wide variety of national clubs and organizations as well as special interest groups are available at BCHS and the school will be starting a fishing club in hopes it will develop into a competitive group. The school will also be starting an e-sports club this year.
Teachers at BCHS are being trained in Silver & Strong Classroom Strategies this week.
“It’s about classroom engagement and about helping our teachers be able to teach our students better,” he said.
