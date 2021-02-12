Eric Kyle Reed, 34, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away February 3, 2021 at his home. He was born February 21, 1986 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of Kyle Reed, Jr. and Bobbie Middleton Reed who both survive.
He is survived by the following members of his family:
Daughter: Sky Reed
Parents: Kyle, Jr. and Bobbie Reed
2 Brothers: Kyle Timothy Reed and John William Reed
2 Sisters: Tracy Dixon and Frankie Hughes
Grandmother: Joyce Reed
Uncle: Enos Reed
And a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lonnie Lyke presiding.
Interment followed in the Fonde-Pruden Cemetery at Fonde, KY.
The family received friends from 12 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cawood Funeral Home
