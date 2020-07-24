Estia Mae Duncan, 75, of Middlesboro passed away July 18, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her two loving daughters. She was born August 27, 1944 in Middlesboro, Ky, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Sowders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Norman Duncan and oldest daughter Sandy Adkins. Sisters Dorothy Johnson, Edith Chaffin and brother B.F. Sowders.
She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and a friend to many. She was a member of Dunlap Baptist Church and loved her church family very much.
She is survived by the following members of her family, two daughters Kim (Lin) Hobbs and Renee Elliott, six grandchildren Michael (Taylor) Adkins, Matthew Adkins, Lindsey Hobbs, Christopher Hobbs, Lauren Elliott, Chase Elliott. A twin sister, Faye Langford whom she shared a very special bond and brother Earl (Nina) Sowders and families. Son in law Mike Adkins, Sister in laws Phyllis Bussell and Ann Duncan. Also, a very special lifelong friend Willa Mae Smith and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her sweet smile and humble nature.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Woody Gilbert presiding. Entombment immediately following.
Pallbearers were Michael Adkins, Matthew Adkins, Chase Elliott, Christopher Hobbs, Dylan Sparks and Mike Adkins.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.
