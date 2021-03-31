Euretha H. Davis, age 72, of New Tazewell, TN passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 peacefully at her home. She was born November 14, 1948, the daughter of the Mable Lyke Huddleston. She was a member of the Fonde Church of God.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Davis; son, Jimmy Davis, Jr.; Sister, Freda Huddleston Sircey; brother, Lewis Huddleston; infant granddaughter, Chloe Davis; and sister-in-law, Kathy Huddleston.
She is survived by the following members of her family: Son, Dennis (Sharon) Davis; Brothers, Lloyd Huddleston, Charles (Carlena) Huddleston, and Johnny (Barbara) Huddleston; Sisters, Ruth May, Ethel Hailey, Jean (Johnny) Parks, Patsy (Donnie) Hatfield, and Francis (Larry) Partin; Grandchildren, Wes (Brittany) Davis, T.J. Davis (Lisa Poore); and Heather Brooks; Great-Grandchildren, Kaden Davis, Addie Davis, Arya Parker and Alexis Brooks; And a host of other relatives and friends.
The family of Euretha H. Davis received friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services followed at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Cecil Johnson presiding. Music provided by the Fonde Church of God singers. Pallbearers were Wes Davis, T.J. Davis, Danny Hailey, Josh Hunley, Larry Partin and Donnie Hatfield.
Graveside service immediately followed the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
