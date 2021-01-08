I spent all day Sunday cooking meals to prepare for this week. It took me about 5 hours all together. I wanted to get started on the right foot this year with meals. I prepared breakfast, lunch, dinner and even a healthy dessert to last Jake and me a while. Well, last night Jake looked and me and said “Honey, you’ll need to make some more meals tomorrow because we’re running out.” I guess I have never prepped for a man, ha! Note to self, his portion sized should be a bit bigger.
Anyway, with that in mind, I am preparing chicken to add to his meals. Chicken can be the most boring meat, but if you season it well and keep an eye on the internal temperature it can be juicy and flavorful.
Everything Chicken
Ingredients: 4 chicken breasts, salt, pepper, everything but the bagel seasoning, nonstick cooking spray.
Instructions: Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees. Trim fat off of chicken breasts and place in a zip lock bag. Use a meat tenderizer (or some kind of heavy object) to beat down to where it is even. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Place chicken breasts on baking sheet and directly spray the chicken with the nonstick spray. Add a healthy amount of salt to both sides for flavor. Then add the desired amount of pepper and everything but the bagel seasoning. Place in the oven and bake until the chicken is 165 internally or for about 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest. Add your favorite healthy side and you’ll have a filling meal!
