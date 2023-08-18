With nine starters returning on offense and eight on defense from last year’s 7-4 team, the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets appear primed for success in their return to Class A after 20 years competing as one of the smallest schools in Class AA.
The Jackets fit nicely into a district full of nearby 13th Region opponents: Pineville, Harlan, Williamsburg and Lynn Camp. It feels like they are where they should be.
“We’ve got some history with Pineville and Harlan City as well as Williamsburg and Lynn Camp, really all four of them. We’ve played those teams just about every year since I’ve been here and it’s been pretty good competition, we’ve won a couple and lost a couple,” MHS coach Larry French said. “We’ve got to continue to get better, that’s for sure, because we’ll have to bring our A game when we get ready to play those people but they’re down the road a little bit.”
Quarterback Cayden Grigsby returns for his senior season after completing 86 of 135 passes for 1475 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for 1,089 yards and 17 TDs last year.
“He’s just the leader of this football team. He makes plays offensively, he makes plays defensively, he’s the guy that you want the ball in his hands at the end of the game,” French said of his star quarterback.
Junior running back Vincent Smith also returns as a starter. He ran for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns on 118 carries as a sophomore. Senior Rylee Foster also figures to see time at running back when he’s not playing receiver.
Senior Kam Wilson leads a receiving corps with tons of experience. He caught 38 passes for 687 yards and 10 TDs a year ago. Foster had 31 catches for 429 yards and three TDs and Jack Yoakum caught 10 passes for 132 yards. Senior Case Bayless and junior Zavion Shehan will see time in the slot with sophomore Malachi Coots stepping in when the Jackets need a fullback.
There’s also tons of experience up front with five of the top seven offensive linement returning. The tackles are seniors Trey King and Bryce Bowling, senior Brandon Harrell is the center and senior Landon Coffey and Junior Jaden Earle, a transfer from Bell County at the guards. Senior Tristan Hatfield will rotate in along the line.
On the defensive side, the Jackets return eight starters but will have to replace their top three tacklers from last season in Richie Logan, Tyler Sturgill and Terrance Brooks.
“Those guys were our defense. They pretty much were the most aggressive kids on our football team. They weren’t afraid of contact and we don’t have those kids right now,” French said. “We don’t have a lot of aggressive kids on defense and you can’t play defensive if you’re passive. We’re running into a lot of that. Technique is one thing that’s getting us in trouble and we’ve got learn that and just how to be aggressive, make tackles and hang on. We’ve got to learn how to get them down.”
King, Coffey, Earle and Bowling start up front the other linemen rotating in. While Hatfield and Smith join Bayless at linebacker. Foster and Yoakum are the corners with Shehan and Wilson at safety. Grigsby rotates in along the defensive backfield.
French said the team is focused right now on being prepared for a challenging non-district schedule, which includes 5A Harlan County, road trips to Garrard County and Gate City, Va. along with home games agaisnt Shelby Valley and Knox Central.
“We’re going to worry about the district when the time comes. Right now we’re kind of in a pre-season situation where we’re playing games that really don’t count against us in a sense but they could hurt us in the RPI ratings,” he said. “We’ll play them to the best of our ability and if we win it’s a feather in our hat. If we lose we’ve got to hold them together and try and find a way to win the next week. It’s a slow process of trying to get better and work on our fundamentals and our technique. That’s where we’re at right now.
“We’re missing a couple of kids (from last year’s team) and that going to hurt us a little bit. We’ve got to find those replacements and challenge the guys that are coming back to get better. We’ve got 11 seniors and hopefully those 11 seniors can lead us in the right direction.”
The Jackets opesn the season at home on the new turf field on Saturday against Harlan County.
