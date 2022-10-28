At this moment, the Fall colors blind me with their abundance and beauty. The flaming maples and the golden oaks are like a drug. I want more, but soon empty and gray branches become the norm as the trees pull the covers over their heads and get ready to sleep for the long winter. I did get a break the other day. All the fantastic colors turned white from the heavy snow shower. Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate the sparkling glory of snow-clad hills and mountains as much as anyone, but not in October!
From the tree’s point of view, it doesn’t care what you and I see. Trees mind their own business, not ours, but as a second grader might ask, “What does a tree see? If I hit it with an axe, does it feel pain?” I can’t answer either of those tree questions, but have my own seeing wonderings. How do I know if that object out there, if it is an object, like the giant Scarlet Oak on the Presbyterian Field, exists? My eyes have registered all the energy frequencies the tree emits and my brain organized them into a category I learned to call “tree”. Then I narrowed it down to the family of “oak trees”. My brain has also learned that those energy impulses can be called colors, one of which is “Scarlet”. To put that all together then: The giant Scarlet Oak exists only in my brain, but if I run into it with my car, it becomes a “real” object.
Visitors to the Himba people in Central Africa have a communication problem. They can’t get reliable directions. The Himba had put their language together in such a way that they only had two words for colors “red” and “green”. In English, we have hundreds of shades, hues, combinations, and colors. The Africans only had two, so they only saw their world in red and green. Their brains created what their world looked like.
We find such a thing hard to believe because we think what we see is the real world. “Seeing is believing” sounds so obvious but our eyes deceive us regularly. At a magic show, our eyes are fooled all the time. The common example of an accident at an intersection produces as many different seeings as there were witnesses.
People who cannot read and write see a newspaper. Do they really “see” it? All it looks like is a bunch of black marks. They have not trained their brains to see.
Does it matter? At the Art Gallery, ten people stood in front of a painting of the Crucifixion of Jesus. What did they see? Suffering, death, victory, sacrifice, God’s love, capital punishment, betrayal by Peter, cruelth and brutality of Rome, justice, death of God…..
