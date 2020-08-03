The Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted on Tuesday, July 28 that high fall sports can officially start on Monday, August 24.
In July, Pineville Independent School Board Superintendent Russell Thompson joined the KHSAA representing the 13th and 14th regions.
“I’m very honored to represent the 13 and 14 Regions,” Thompson said enthusiastically. “For years it’s been held by Jeff and Eddie Saylor so I have some big shoes to fill.”
Jeff left the board in June and designated representatives of the 13 and 14 Regions selected Thompson.
“Jeff has been fantastic about giving me advice and if I’ve called him he’s answered and he’s not hesitated to do what he can,” Thompson explained. “I’ve been a voting member for the last two meetings.”
Thompson explained that it is a tough time for any voting member and he voted in Tuesday’s meeting to begin fall sports on August 24.
“That is all fall sports,” Thompson said. “The first week every sport is limited to do seven and a half hours per week.”
Schools will not be playing other schools until September 7 with the exception of football that will launch on Friday, Sept. 11. Thompson explains that if the numbers continue to go in the right direction and Governor Andy Beshear allows, most of the fall sports will complete at least 75% of their regular season.
“So, hopefully we won’t lose any championship or playoffs,” he said. “On the live stream we were making a decision on what to do with fall sports and that would be cross country, golf, football, cheerleading, and volleyball. I know I’m going to leave some out and I hate to do that but they are all important.”
Thompson continued to say that nobody with KHSAA was prepared to make the decisions that they have had to make.
“We are trying to do our best and it’s been a good board and it’s been good to serve,” he explained. “I hope I’m representing and I guarantee I’ll do my best to try to represent our area and I’ll be a voice of reasoning and try to make decisions based on what’s best for the kids and student athletes because I strongly believe in what the Kentucky High School Athletic Association is doing for kids so, I am honored to be a part of it and want to serve our areas well.”
Golf will continue as scheduled because it is not considered a high-risk sport.
To find out more about the upcoming fall sports season, you can visit khsaa.org.
