Cawood Funeral Home has come “full circle”, as The Cawood Family and the Staff of Cawood Funeral Home continues the legacy begun by Paul Connor Cawood’s grandfather, William Hobart Cawood, known as Hobart.
Following graduation from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1928, Hobart Cawood was employed by Carl Newman Funeral Home, a firm located in Middlesboro, Kentucky. In 1932, feeling there was an unmet need in the tri-state area, Cawood Funeral Home was established in its current location — the home of Judge J.L. Manring — a prominent Middlesboro businessman.
Originally, Cawood Funeral Home grew due to its dedication to the coal miners in the area. After shouldering the responsibility of making funeral arrangements for the family of the six Massengill brothers who perished in the Zero Mine Disaster at Yancey, KY while working at Newman Funeral Home, Hobart realized how underserved families of individuals working as coal miners were.
As a result, the Cawood Funeral Home Burial Fund was formed. This fund allowed miners to pay two or three dollars a month to the fund. The fund covered the funeral expenses of any miner who did so, relieving the financial burden placed on families who experienced tragedies like the Massengill family. The fund has continued to provide a benefit to families of coal miners even in recent years.
Paul recalls his grandfather’s mission, “to provide quality funeral service to all families regardless of religion, race or financial standing in the tri-state area.”
Within the first year of operation, due to unexpected growth, Paul’s Great-Grandfather, J.F. Cawood, joined the funeral home as bookkeeper and business manager. As the funeral home continued to grow, Hobart’s brother, Pope Cawood, joined the firm after graduating from John A. Gupton School of Embalming in Nashville, Tennessee.
In the early 1960s, Connor Cawood, Hobart Cawood’s son, began his tenure at the funeral home after his graduation from the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science — with the same dedication to the families of the tri-state area as his father, grandfather, and uncle. In recent years, the opportunity arose for Hobart’s grandson, Paul Connor Cawood, to acquire the funeral home and sustain his grandfather’s original mission.
A true “family business”, it is no coincidence that he, and the dedicated employees of Cawood Funeral Home, continue this legacy of service to the families of the tri-state area.
