Although breakfast is my favorite meal of the day, don’t feel like I share many recipes often. I came across this saucy egg recipe last week and it’s too good to keep to myself. It’s simple, filling, and something out of the box to add some variety to your Saturday morning.
Faux Eggs Benedict
Ingredients: 2 tbsp butter, 1 can cream of chicken soup, 3/4 cup whole milk, 4-5 eggs, chives, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, English muffins.
Instructions: Start by melting 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat in a large skillet. Add the can of cream of chicken soup and milk to the pan. Mix until combined and bring to a simmer.
Cut the heat back slightly allowing the sauce to barely simmer. Create small wells in the sauce to crack each egg into. You want to make sure there is room for each individual egg to not touch another. Add salt and pepper. Place the lid over the pan and all to cook until over medium or slightly runny.
While the eggs are cooking, butter your English muffins and toast and chop your fresh chives. Remove from oven when golden, but still soft.
Plate with English muffin open, an egg on each half, cover with extra sauce from the pan, chopped chives and smoked paprika.
Enjoy!
